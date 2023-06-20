BEARLY HANGING ON! Colorado Woman Films Bear Hanging from House Window

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
June 19, 2023
A woman in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, had an unwelcome ursine surprise when she filmed a bear hanging from her second story window. The bear eventually decided to exit the house from the first story- breaking a window in the process.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ysW3tuDIv9E