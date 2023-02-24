X22 REPORT Ep. 3006b - Scavino Sends Message, [DS] Knows The Patriots Have Everything, Tick Tock

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3006b - Feb 23 2023

Scavino Sends Message, [DS] Knows The Patriots Have Everything, Tick Tock

The [DS] is panicking, they have thrown everything at Trump and it has all failed, they have no ammunition left. The counterinsurgency is working and they know controlling the narrative and the people has failed. They only have one thing left to do is to speed up the plan. Trump and the patriots were counting on this and the people are now seeing it all play out. The patriots have it all and the clock is ticking down. Scavino sends a message

