💥 An Ammunition Depot of a Businessman who Supplied Weapons to Ukraine - Burned Down in Bulgaria.
133 views • 06/25/2023

💥 An ammunition depot of a businessman who supplied weapons to Ukraine burned down in Bulgaria. Residents of Karnobat woke up due to a series of strong explosions, writes BNR.

This is the second fire in a year at the warehouse of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev. So far, no link has been established between the two incidents. There were no casualties, but the warehouse burned down completely.

In 2021, Gebrev admitted in a letter to the New York Times that his company had supplied weapons to Ukraine after 2014.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
