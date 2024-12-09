THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 4: Circumcision & Faith

When Paul spoke of circumcision and uncircumcision, he was referring to Jews and Gentiles. Abraham became the father of the Israelites but he is also the father to all Gentiles who have faith in the Messiah.

So who was Abraham? He was a direct descendant of Shem, who was the son of Noah. In the biblical genealogy, we find that Abraham was the tenth generation from Noah. The first eleven chapters of Genesis were passed from Noah to Shem and onward. Noah had also brought with him the Books of Enoch, which provided more details about life before the flood and knowledge about the Messiah.

In fact, there is more Gospel found in the Books of Enoch than the first eleven chapters of Genesis. Abraham was a Chaldean from the city of Ur who was called by God to go into a strange land. He made the journey in faith and was circumcised fifteen years after his arrival.

Circumcision is a sign and a seal that a man is made righteous through his faith in God. Paul made it clear that Abraham's righteousness did not depend upon works, but upon his faith in God and the future Messiah.

