Violent Clashes Continue between the Resistance and IDF near the Al-Nasr Neighborhood in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
105 views • 11/10/2023

Violent clashes continue between the resistance and IDF near the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza

IDF artillery intensively bombards northwest Gaza City with phosphorus bombs

IDF artillery launches violent and continuous raids on the east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip

The resistance fires anti-armor shells towards IDF tanks during the ongoing clashes in several areas and neighborhoods west of Gaza City.

The Palestinian resistance is engaged in violent and unprecedented clashes with the occupation forces in more than 5 axes in Gaza City.

Martyrs and injuries as a result of an Israeli bombing of a house in “Block 7” in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip

Al-Araby TV correspondent: Clashes between the resistance and the occupation forces north of the Beach camp and in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

