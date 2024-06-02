This video was uploaded here on June 2, 2024, day 54.

The following was written and posted with this video, by Russell's wife, Lyudmila, on May 28, 2024:

"Texas" fights for Donbass: a great interview with Russell Bentley

He was on his way to Donbass, not even expecting to survive through the winter. Not speaking Russian properly, the American almost immediately found himself in the hot fighting for Donetsk airport. He stayed with his unit to the last until the commander decided to evacuate him with severe pneumonia. In those days Russell dreamed that he was dying under artillery fire, but death caught up with him in his beloved Petrovsky district of Donetsk, where he lived the best years of his life.

He was able to become an integral part of the image of the warring Donbass, which gathered real fighters for justice in one area. Here Russell found his love - an English teacher, a real Orthodox girl. Despite his age, "Texas" was able to write his name in the history of the SMO, becoming the main link between Donbass and the foreigners supporting Russia who sent humanitarian aid through him.

The murder of Russell Bentley in the rear is a real diversion that undermines trust in Russia on the part of, let's be honest, not so many volunteers from abroad. Any delay in investigating the murder of "Texas" plays into the hands of the enemy, who is actively using the death of the warrior as an excuse to discredit the Russian army.

In our interview, filmed in 2019, the volunteer from Texas described what Donbass has become for him, saying perhaps the most important words that have defined his life: "As far away as I am from home now, today I am just as far away (spiritually) from the person I was before coming to Donbass..."

Lyudmila