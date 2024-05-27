Oil Execs Are Raising $1 BILLION For Trump. Here's What He Will Give Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump didn't mince words when he said he will reverse gas and oil regulations if they raise $1 billion for his re-election campaign. John Iadarola and Ana Kasparian discuss on The Young Turks.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html