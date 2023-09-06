BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pray & Prepare
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
October 17th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle goes over the four horsemen from Revelation 6 and emphasizes the importance of being prepared without distraction. We will not leave the time of tribulation as Jesus stated multiple times in John 6, so let's be vigilant in watching and listening for God to guide us in all things.

"Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy." 1 Peter 4:12

holy spirittribulationrevelationdean odlehorsemen
