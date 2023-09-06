Pray & Prepare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 17th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle goes over the four horsemen from Revelation 6 and emphasizes the importance of being prepared without distraction. We will not leave the time of tribulation as Jesus stated multiple times in John 6, so let's be vigilant in watching and listening for God to guide us in all things.
"Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy." 1 Peter 4:12