Demonic Thoughts

November 20th, 2022

The biggest battle is fought where Christians are the laziest: our minds. Are you harboring Satan's thoughts and allowing them to seep into your heart? Actively cast down imaginations and be prayerful about having unity in the body of Christ.

"And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil." John 3:19