Best States for RV Travelers to establish residency - and - ONE to avoid...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/best-states-to-establish-residency-for-rv-travelers-and-concerns-about-montana
State Residency for RV Travelers
I've been "on the road" for less than a month (during my most recent "travel season") and I've got ALOT to share! After listening to a recent video from Dan at iAllegedly, I was moved to share this information with you - especially if you're currently a full time RV traveler (or planning to become a full time traveler.)
Full timers need a state to reside in and the one you choose matters! This also applies to other types of travelers - like long haul truckers. The fact is that some states are more traveler friendly than others when it comes to residency - and some definitely raise red flags.
That's the focus of this video and my post (linked below) - learn the 3 best states to establish residency for rv travelers and one to (likely) avoid and why.
