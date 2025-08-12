Veteran Fined $29K Fine for Daring to HIKE in Canada's Dystopia! No Woods For You!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Canada’s gone full dystopian nightmare! 🇨🇦 Retired veteran Jeff Evely faces a $28,872.50 fine for DARING to hike in Nova Scotia’s woods, branded a “public safety” threat by Trudeau’s climate police. 😡 From COVID lockdowns to banning nature walks, the elites are tightening the screws—drones, AI, and fear tactics straight out of a sci-fi horror flick. Is this the Hunger Games or Canuckistan? Join the fight for freedom as we salute Jeff’s rebellion against a system that fines you for breathing fresh air! 🪵💪 #CanadaDystopia #FreedomFight #HikeRebellion
#NoMoreFines #TrudeauTyranny #ClimateGestapo
