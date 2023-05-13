BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steven D Kelley on Spencer Perceval 211 year anniversary of his assassination by the Rothschilds May 11th, 2023
48 views • 05/13/2023

 Steven D Kelley  Pozhaluysta, nam nuzhna vasha pomoshch'. Tsentr Getti v Los-Andzhelese, shtat Kaliforniya, yavlyayetsya uchrezhdeniyem dlya pedofilov i glubokiy podzemnyy voyennyy bunker.        My prosim vashego Prezidenta Vladimira Vladimirovicha Putina o pomoshchi so vsey Rossii. Bol'shoye spasibo. https://www.truthcatradio.com  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA.          Steven D Kelley Our job is not to tell the world what is under the Getty, our job is to tell the world to force the Getty to show us what is down there.   1.  Please, us, we the people rise up to demand to order the Marine Corp, to be called to OCCUPY THE GETTY, Liberate Pedo-facility & rescue the child sex slaves under the Getty Centre in LA and worldwide bunkers. Please universe shut down the elite mafia, free our sex-child slaves and return them to the surface. Steven explains: Please understand what we are doing: intentions change reality from layer to layer,  manifestation of beams of light, intentions of  forgiveness, choose life, true unconditional love to victims and perpetrators, healing love is human´s shield.

Bitte, wir brauchen Ihre Hilfe. Das Getty Center in Los Angeles, Kalifornien, ist eine Pedophile facility

 und ein tiefer unterirdischer Militärbunker. Wir bitten Ihren Präsidenten Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Putin um Hilfe aus ganz Russland. Vielen Dank.

stevend kelleyspencer perceval
