⚡️SITREP

⚡️ Negotiation process resulted in the return of 90 Russian servicemen from the Kiev-controlled territory, who had been in mortal danger in the captivity.

◽️ After Kiev's promises to launch an offensive against the Crimea, fortifications are being erected in the western part of the peninsula.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Grianikovka, Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic). 1 tank, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer and over 30 Ukrainian servicemen have been eliminated.

💥In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery attacks, launched by the units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation resulted in the elimination of the enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 125 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored fighting vehicles, as well as D-20, and D-30 howitzers.

💥In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery have resulted in the neutralization more than 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Smerch multiple-launch rocket system and 1 D-30 howitzer. 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Markovo (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 munition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Pavlovka, Novosyolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dorozhnianka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥In Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 128 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry