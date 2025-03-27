BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
King Buffalo’s Dan Reynolds - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 561
25 views • 5 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Dan Reynolds, bassist of the heavy psychedelic rock band, King Buffalo, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Jr Parks. King Buffalo is currently supporting their newest single, Balrog.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Sandberg California VM4 Bass Guitar - https://tidd.ly/41U8SMJ

DR Blues Nickel-Steel Hybrid Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnbXgy

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Ray4 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEJaB2

Peterson StroboStomp HD Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oe4RqW

One Control Mosquito Blender - https://tidd.ly/41Ua6aN

Way Huge Pork & Pickle - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4Goe9n

Dunlop Cry Baby Bass Wah - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K04ebN

Fairfield Circuitry Unpleasant Surprise - https://tidd.ly/4itImkh

MXR Bass Octave Deluxe - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj4ODo

Darkglass Harmonic Booster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeZWbP

Darkglass Vintage Microtubes - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55Ybr2

Empress Bass Compressor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/AP2ovo

Boss MD-200 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKGjMm

Boss DD-200 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19R5v9

Quilter Labs Bass Block V803 800-watt Bass Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raOnd3

Avatar 410 Bass Cabinet - https://tidd.ly/4bYnhfq

Korg Minilogue XD - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEJaM2

Keith McMillen 12-Step - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Oe4RMW


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 26, 2025

Location - Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH KING BUFFALO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/kingbuffaloband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/kingbuffaloband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/kingbuffaloband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:19 Bass Guitars

04:35 Pedalboard

08:07 Amp & Cabinet

09:20 Keyboard


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:19Bass Guitars

04:35Pedalboard

08:07Amp & Cabinet

09:20Keyboard

