https://gettr.com/post/p2aq0gra85c
2023.03.07 Twitter coin and Gettr coin are different in nature. The former is about commissions from advertising sales; the latter is about being rewarded for Gettr usage. Their purposes and missions differ. Gettr will replace all major social platforms in the future and become the sole truth-telling media.
推特coin和盖特coin本质不同，一个是广告分成一个是专注于使用即金钱，定位不同，理念不同。未来的盖特会替代现在所有的大的社交媒体，成为唯一一个说真话讲事实的媒体！