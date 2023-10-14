Hamas MUST be Destroyed - they Dream of War, Not Peace

Hamas attacked Israel and slaughtered innocent civilians and babies creating as much damage and destruction as possible, because they have been taught to hate for the last 20 years.Their charter states that Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth. There is no negotiation with such people, they must be destroyed.





#hamas #israel #terrorists





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more







