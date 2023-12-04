BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Out of Control “Super Pigs” Threaten to Invade the US | Vantage with Palki Sharma
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 12/04/2023

Firstpost


Nov 27, 2023


Out of Control “Super Pigs” Threaten to Invade the US | Vantage with Palki Sharma


Wild Pigs have grown in number in Canada which are now threatening to cross the border into the US.


These pigs are known as “Super Pigs” because of their high survivability factor.


These boars are known for damaging crops and farms and spreading diseases.


The US has raised an alert to tackle the possible invasion of the “Super Pigs”.


Palki Sharma tells you more.


---


USA | Super Pigs | Invasion | Wild Pigs | Canada | Ecology | Environment | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma


#superpigs #usa #canada #pigs #invasion #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews


Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.


Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost


Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/


Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/


Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost


Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVjiT1-WkUY

Keywords
usdiseasescanadainvasionout of controlthreatenspalki sharmafirstpostvantagesuper pigsdamaging crops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy