THE TROOPER: AN IRON MAIDEN TRIBUTE TO TRUMP (by bootcamp)

"The Trooper" by Iron Maiden is an emblematic heavy metal track from their 1983 album *Piece of Mind*. Inspired by the historical Charge of the Light Brigade, the song captures the intensity and futility of war through the eyes of a British soldier in the Crimean War. With its distinctive galloping rhythm, evocative lyrics, and powerful vocals by Bruce Dickinson, it has become a live favorite, often featuring the band's mascot, Eddie, in cavalry attire. The song's enduring appeal lies in its blend of historical narrative with Iron Maiden's signature sound, making it a perfect anthem for a dramatic tribute video.