‘We were PROMISED no engaging in another’ Middle East war - Rep. Thomas Massie

‘We were PROMISED we won’t be engaging in another’ Middle East war - Rep. Thomas Massie.

Adding:

‼️- Trump going against Thomas Massie because - unlike 99% of US politicians - he is not compromised by Israeli lobbies. He has taken $0, ZERO dollars from AIPAC, Israel's biggest lobby. https://www.trackaipac.com/states/kentucky?rq=thomas%20massie

Adding, Trump made a post about Massie today:

Trump continues to criticize his supporters who spoke out against the US strikes on Iran.

On his social network, he lashed out at Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who recently joined a group of Democrats who want to block Trump's ability to start a war without Congressional approval.

"Massey is a weak, ineffective politician who does not respect the American military or recognize their brilliant and courageous work in yesterday's attack," Trump said.

He also promised to personally campaign against Massie in the Kentucky primary and support a "true patriot" who will run for the Republican nomination.

Earlier, Trump criticized Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for her statement that Iran was not ready to build nuclear weapons.

Trump's post and link:



@realDonaldTrump

Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes “NO,” no matter how good something may be. He’s a simple minded “grandstander” who thinks it’s good politics for Iran to have the highest level Nuclear weapon, while at the same time yelling “DEATH TO AMERICA” at every chance they get. Iran has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, and even took over the American Embassy in Tehran under the Carter Administration. We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the “bomb” right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!) but, as usual, and despite all of the praise and accolades received, this “lightweight” Congressman is against what was so brilliantly achieved last night in Iran. Massie is weak, ineffective, and votes “NO” on virtually everything put before him (Rand Paul, Jr.), no matter how good something may be. He is disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN. Massie should drop his fake act and start putting America First, but he doesn’t know how to get there — he doesn’t have a clue! He’ll undoubtedly vote against the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, even though non-passage means a 68% Tax Increase for everybody, and many things far worse than that. MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard. MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114728311939211877

