© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Most of Krasnogorovka #krasnohorivka in Donetsk region will fall, settlement liberated about 90%. The Russian armored group attacked and cleared the remaining Ukrainian troops' positions in the northern part of the city and were trapped inside, unable to retreat. Krasnogorovka, all within Russian firing range.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/