The Occupation's Collective Punishment on Tabqa

The Zionist occupation stormed the village of Tabqa, south of the city of Hebron, closed the streets and entrances to the village, prevented Palestinians from moving, and distributed papers calling on Palestinians to stay away from the resistance Interview: Imad Abu Hawash: Human Rights Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 18/11/2024
