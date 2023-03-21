How to Add Copper Spirals to Your Garden for Super Growth, Get Rid of Pests.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How copper activates and energizes the soil so that nutrients can flow into the plants.
FULL SHOW: Matt Roeske - Electroculture Basics For Gardening & A Healthier Body! March 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tqa7Scgwj6M
More on Tennant New Atomic Theory: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/bioCellAtomic.html
"The electron is a spinning vortex of energy." ~ Jerry Tennant MD, Healing is Voltage
Matt Roeske Free Energy Explanation: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/GGTQTh_TgWQ
Also see: Using Copper Coils to Harness Atmospheric Energy to Increase Plant Growth. Electroculture 28 day before and after (indoor garden). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nqi9O42bsA
Web site: https://CultivateElevate.com
Matt Roeske Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CultivateElevate