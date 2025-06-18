🇮🇷🇮🇱New massive strikes on Tehran.

A missile base, airport, police building and the Ministry of Defense were reported to have been hit.

Adding: Idiot Trump said he told Netanyahu to "keep going."

Adding:

"Military Bluff." What are the American media writing about Trump's plans for Iran?

Trump "is not inclined to allow the situation to develop in such a way that it would look as if Iran has successfully called his bluff in the military sphere," ABC writes, citing White House sources.

According to them, yesterday during a meeting of the National Security Council, US officials made it clear that the next 24-48 hours "will be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution to the Iran problem is possible or whether the president may resort to military action."

At the same time, the White House, "despite the saber-rattling," believes that the best option is to reach a deal with Tehran, rather than go to war with it. Washington believes that Iran is in a weak position and may be forced to return to the negotiating table and agree to abandon uranium enrichment.

Officials say Iranian authorities have shown a willingness to resume talks with the United States, but the Trump administration is waiting for "more concrete commitments before abandoning the military option."

If Iran agrees to talks, a meeting between Tehran representatives and Witkoff and Vance is possible as early as this week.

The Associated Press notes that Israel is not capable of destroying Iran's underground facilities where highly enriched uranium is produced without the involvement of US strategic aircraft.

In doing so, Defense Secretary Hegseth gave "an unusual level of authority" on the issue to one Iran-hawk general, U.S. Central Command commander Eric Kurilla.

According to Politico, he played a “massive role” in escalating clashes between Iran and Israel, and almost all of his requests were approved, from more aircraft carriers to the deployment of fighter jets in the region. He “plays a quiet but decisive role” in the US’s next steps toward Iran.