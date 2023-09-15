Biden is in a difficult position: Liz Peek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Panelists Joe Concha and Liz Peek react to the looming UAW strike and explain what it means for the president on 'Kudlow.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html