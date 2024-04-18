OMG Special Advisor to Biden Cabinet Reveals Who Is Really Running the White House

O'Keefe Media Group





BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Uncovers who is really running the White House. Undercover cameras catch Special Advisor Tyler Robinson call former Facebook Board Member and Current White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients “the second most powerful person in Washington” where “whatever this guy says, it’s what the President says.” Asked by OMG’s American Swiper Citizen Journalist “is Jeff [Zeints] more powerful than Kamala [Harris],” Robinson confirms “Yeah.” Robinson also states that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are still involved behind the scenes at the White House.





Tyler Robinson, Special Advisor to the Chief of Staff of Administrator Isabel Guzman, details how the White House directs Isabel Guzman to campaign for President Biden so constantly that “[Guzman] is the most traveled member of the cabinet. Like pretty much every week.” Under the guise of talking to small business owners, Guzman travels across the country to help elect Democrats – especially swing state Democrats like Senator Tester: “The White House was like, yes, go. Invite Senator Tester. Don’t invite the other Senator because he’s a Republican. And don’t invite the two members of Congress because they’re Republicans.” Such actions may be considered potential violations of the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from taking an active part in partisan political management and forbids them from campaigning for or against candidates.





Robinson says Guzman acts “as a spokesperson for Biden” as “...we try to visit with a member of Congress if they’re a Democrat…Just because then we can help them get re-elected as well.”





