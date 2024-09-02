Mike Adams sermon 002 – Proverbs 11, wisdom earned through HUMILITY, and the earning of God’s favor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Humility vs pride, earning God's favor through honesty. (0:03)
- Pride and humility in life, with references to Proverbs 11. (5:57)
- Spiritual immortality and taking care of animals. (10:44)
- Learning new skills and fixing things around the house. (14:57)
- Toilet repair and appreciation for basic plumbing. (20:39)
- Self-sufficiency, resilience, and resource distribution. (26:35)
- The importance of generosity and humility in attracting abundance. (30:19)
- Humility, practical skills, and spiritual growth. (34:25)