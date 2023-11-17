BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Four guys setup the gallows at 6:30am on January 6th!" Defense attorney pokes holes in J6 narrative
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
61 views • 11/17/2023

Just The News | "Four guys setup the gallows at 6:30am on January 6th!" Defense attorney pokes holes in J6 narrative


J6 Defense attorney Ed Martin joins John Solomon and Amanda Head on Just The News No Noise with new footage from the morning of January 6th, 2021 saying four men were caught on camera setting a hangman's gallows near the DC mall as early as 6:30 am local time.

Keywords
ed martinjan 6j6just the newsdefense attorney
