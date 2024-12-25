The Letter Kills but the Spirit Gives Life (based on the New Revelation)

Some comments on the importance of understanding the prophetic language of the Bible or the spiritual language of correspondences, that is, in key aspects, revealed in the New Revelation of Jesus Christ through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer, given through Inner Word between 1840 and 1844. The Bible, and especially the Old Testament (see the prophecies of Isaiah), unfortunately, very much misunderstood, has been and is very intensively being used today to justify very dangerous political and worldly purposes and it is possible that the demise of such plans may affect Christianity itself, in the spiritual Armageddon planned for these End Times.

Ref:

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/support-for-christianity.html

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html





SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer (1840 - 1877) https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Bible%20%2B%20NR%20STudy%20-%20SYMBOLIC%20IMAGES%20OF%20THE%20BIBLE%20EXLAINED%20IN%20THE%20%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20update%202023.pdf





REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND

COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM https://ia902903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/NrStudy-SecondComingRelatedEvents.pdf





Brochure - NEW REVELATION - ABOUT THE SECOND COMING OF JESUS CHRIST https://ia802903.us.archive.org/24/items/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Brochure%20-%20NEW%20REVELATION%20-%20ABOUT%20%20THE%20SECOND%20COMING%20OF%20JESUS%20CHRIST%20-%20ed%201.pdf





The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity https://ia903205.us.archive.org/0/items/BeyondTheThreshold/K%20Eggelstein%20-%20The%20Prophet-J%20Lorber%20predicts.pdf