Houthis hit Greek ship

The Houthis showed on video an attack by their kamikaze boat on a ship in the Red Sea

The Greek ship Tutor was damaged on June 13. According to the US Central Command, which has ships on duty in the region in hopes of thwarting the Houthis, the BEC ended up in the engine room.

The Tutor is Greek-owned but flies the Liberian flag.

At the same time, they demonstrated strikes on several more ships that had occurred earlier.

