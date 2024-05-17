BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SkinPen® with Esthetician Bailie Munoz
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
23 views • 12 months ago

Did you know that women lose up to 1% of collagen every year after the age of 20…and up to 30% during Menopause? It’s true! Collagen is vital to the look and health of your skin (i.e. wrinkles)!

SkinPen® is a microneedling treatment (collagen induction) that triggers your skin’s natural healing response and prompts it to produce new collagen.

Join our Esthetician Bailie Munoz as she discusses the benefits of SkinPen® treatments and how you can get that youthful glow back in your skin!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To schedule an appointment, call Bailie at 281-698-8770 or visit HotzeBeauty.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthnatural healthskinwomens healthskin healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutionskinpenmicroneedling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy