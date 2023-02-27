Preparing Your Kids for a Lifetime of God-Honoring Money Management With Matt Bell

You can find the answer to virtually every financial question online, yet millions of people struggle with money! As a personal finance author and speaker, Matt Bell shares his own experience and process of getting out of debt. He highlights how to get out of debt by addressing the emotional side of the problem and enlisting an accountability partner to stay on course. Matt also discusses the importance of teaching children healthy, God-honoring money habits. If we’re ever going to see widespread improvement in people’s relationship with money, we have to begin fostering biblical financial perspectives and practices in our kids from a young age. Matt also explains how his online accelerated debt payoff calculator helps people get out of crippling credit card debt.







Think about the exponential returns that a child who is taught good money management could generate for God throughout their lifetime





It’s very common for spouses with different money habits to be drawn to each other; spenders tend to marry savers





Having an accountability partner is very important in getting out of debt





God has a purpose in all things, even if you’re going through a season where you’re struggling with debt







