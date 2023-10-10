© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quite rare footage: Mi-28NM attack helicopters operating near Avdeevka provide fire support to advancing Russian units and fire with guided anti-tank missiles practically from hover mode.
In the Avdeevsky direction itself, the situation is the same: the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Berdychi, however, the information about the capture of the settlement, which is being replicated by some channels, is still premature.