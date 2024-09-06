FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.





In his lovely video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on God’s system of love and unity.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]