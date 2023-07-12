Quo Vadis





July 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Archbishop Michelini on Priesthood and the Holy Mass.





Our Lord’s messages intended for priests, as coursed through Archbishop Ottavio Michelini (14 August 1906-15 October 1979) who put on record the messages he received from Jesus in a book.





When the archbishop asked Jesus to “make , me understand what you desire of us priests, ” Jesus replied thus:





“I have already told you: I desire you to be conscious of your vocation; I have chosen you with special love and predilection; I want my priests conscious of their participation in My sacrifice, not symbolic but real.





This demands union and fusion of their suffering with mine; not external formalism, but stupendous and tremendous reality: the Holy Mass.





“The priest should unite himself to Me in offering of myself to the Father.





What kind of Mass is that of the priest who lacks this consciousness and conviction?





“Reflect, My son, on the dignity, grandeur and power I have given to My priests: the power of changing bread and wine into Myself, into My body, into my blood and into My entire being. In their hands, each day the miracle of the Incarnation is repeated. . . .





“Son, I have entrusted to My priests the task of announcing My word, but in what manner do they act in this important task of the priestly ministry?





In general, the sterility that usually accompanies preaching.





“I have entrusted to My priests the task of fighting against dark forces of evil, but who is careful in doing it?





Who casts out devils?





To do this it is necessary to tend to sanctity; in like manner, to heal the sich, prayers and mortifications are necessary.





“My son, I desire My priests to be holy, because they should sanctify; they should not trust in their ministry, in human means, as many of them do; they should not trust in creatures but in My merciful Heart and in the Immaculate Heart of Mary.





“Priests are My true ministers but, with the exception of a few, they are not aware of this quality; they are my accredited ambassadors or men, for families and for nations.





“Priests are really participants in My eternal priesthood; the priest is a protagonist in the Mystical Body, of great deeds and supernatural happenings.





“Priests should be hosts, to be given and immolated for the salvation of their brethren.





It is a most grave sin to think of saving souls by human resources of intelligence and of activity.





Every external activity of the priest that lacks faith, love, suffering, and prayer, is null, is vain.





“The priesthood is a service.





He who serves should be different from the one served; he does not identify with the persons served.





The priest must be different from the soul confided to him, just as the shepherd is different from his flock.





“If priests saw the grandeur of their dignity, the sublime supernatural power with which they are clothed, as Saint Francis saw these things, they would have for themselves and for their brother priests great and devoted respect.





“Son, unfortunately some of them seek themselves, forgetting Me; may others go with the world, even when knowing that the world is not of God but of Satan.





“Some of them betray Me; others demolish My kingdom in souls, sowing errors and heresies; others are arid because they lack the vital sap of the soul: love, whose true character is suffering,





“Therefore, you should pray and offer yourself, with intense correspondence to My invitations, to reparation, to penitence, to prayer, so that all My priests may be converted, yes, to they may be converted and each one may take his place in the Mystical Body, ad majorem Dei gloriam, (for the greater glory of God) and for the salvation of souls.”





Archbishop Michelini was a mystic who, in the last four years of his life, had communicated with Jesus and the Blessed Mother, and compiled the messages he received from Them in a book titled “Confidences of Jesus to a Priest.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKrpndGl7Zk