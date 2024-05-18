MOMENTUM is Breathtaking! This is the Bronx a week before the rally. The TRUMP Wave!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump is welcome in the BRONX. He doesn’t even arrive until next week, but Patriots are already out in South Bronx to support him! Black Patriots for Trump is holding their own rally today.