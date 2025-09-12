HOLLYWOOD STAR’S THYROID DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
### Camilla Luddington’s Hashimoto’s Disease Diagnosis
August 7, 2025
Camilla Luddington Diagnosed with Hashimoto's After Feeling ‘Slothy’
"Truly when they said autoimmune disease, I was a little freaked out," the Grey's Anatomy actress admitted.
https://peopleDOTcom/camilla-luddington-diagnosed-with-hashimotos-after-feeling-slothy-11786240
August 8, 2025
Grey's Anatomy star shares Hashimoto's disease diagnosis.
Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the hit ABC series, opens up about her battle with Hashimoto's disease.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=V97gPzJwQ-s
---
### Other Camilla Luddington Updates
July 10, 2012
Tomb Raider Making-of: Episode 1 (2012) starring Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft!
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=yf-WFePbH1o&t=48s
---
### Social Media Post
December 13, 2020
LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport)
The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country, and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible.
https://x.com/camilluddington/status/1338587553608343552?lang=bn
Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) reposted with:
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌