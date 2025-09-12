BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HOLLYWOOD STAR’S THYROID DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB
### Camilla Luddington’s Hashimoto’s Disease Diagnosis

August 7, 2025

Camilla Luddington Diagnosed with Hashimoto's After Feeling ‘Slothy’

"Truly when they said autoimmune disease, I was a little freaked out," the Grey's Anatomy actress admitted.

https://peopleDOTcom/camilla-luddington-diagnosed-with-hashimotos-after-feeling-slothy-11786240


August 8, 2025

Grey's Anatomy star shares Hashimoto's disease diagnosis.

Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the hit ABC series, opens up about her battle with Hashimoto's disease.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=V97gPzJwQ-s


---


### Other Camilla Luddington Updates

July 10, 2012

Tomb Raider Making-of: Episode 1 (2012) starring Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft!

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=yf-WFePbH1o&t=48s


---


### Social Media Post

December 13, 2020

LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport)

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country, and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible.

https://x.com/camilluddington/status/1338587553608343552?lang=bn


Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) reposted with:

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

autoimmune diseasecamillatomb raiderhashimotos diseasecamilla luddingtonluddington
