⚡️Cooler than in the action movie: the gunners of the group "Black Hussars" 🅾️ destroyed the crew of the UAV "Leleka-100" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Aerial reconnaissance revealed the location of the Ukrainian UAV crew. After a sighting shot from 2S19 Msta-S, the militants began to turn off their equipment and tried to hide, but were covered by a second shot