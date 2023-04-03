BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
April Showers! Indictments Unsealed [A]rrests! Military Start M.O.A.B. Incoming! Big Month!
High Hopes
High Hopes
367 views • 04/03/2023

Christian Patriot News


April 2, 2023


Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇


https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html


Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!


JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:


https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews


JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:


https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews


Sponsor A Show: [email protected]


We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!


Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!


Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.


GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*


https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews


Donor Box (accepts eChecks)


https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news


Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot


Here's my Cash App Link:


https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot


Previous Updates:


The Enormity of What's Coming Will Shock The World! High Profile Arrests! Buckle Up!


https://rumble.com/v2dz4q2-the-enormity-of-whats-coming-will-shock-the-world-high-profile-arrests-buck.html


What's Next Will Be Historic! Hammer Time! Nobody Walks Away From This!


https://rumble.com/v2d83ks-whats-next-will-be-historic-hammer-time-nobody-walks-away-from-this.html


Ghislaine Maxwell Client List Epstein Island Flight Logs Pedowood, The Vatican + Federal Reserve Satanic Symbolism Exposed!


https://rumble.com/v2cy1xa-ghislaine-maxwell-client-listepstein-island-flight-logs-pedowood-vatican-th.html


The Clintons Couldn't Hide This! Down She Goes! No Deals! Nobody Escapes!


https://rumble.com/v2ct51u-the-clintons-couldnt-hide-this-down-she-goes-no-deals-nobody-escapes.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fvvjq-april-showers-indictments-unsealed-arrests-military-start-m.o.a.b.-incoming.html

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspresidentmilitarydeep statechristianqpatriotindictmentssermonarrestsq dropsaprilthe swampmoabanons
