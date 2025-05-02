BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Debunking Methylene Blue Fears w: Dr Scott Sherr | RSOM Ep 314
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
430 views • 4 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlCAON6bEYk

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@MitolifeOfficial


Debunking Methylene Blue Fears w: Dr Scott Sherr | RSOM Ep 314


Recently there has been a plethora of articles painting the popular supplement methylene blue in a bad light. Some of the claims include: its synthetic so that makes it unsafe, it will stain your brain permanently blue, it will cause excessive serotonin in the brain, and that it could decrease mitochondrial function in people with healthy mitochondria, or that it can inhibit nitric oxide.


Dr Scott Sherr, COO of Troscriptions, returns to the show to debunk these arguments using sound science and reason. I have been ingesting methylene blue for five years now with some breaks and I have experienced zero negative side effects, both short or long term. Fear and sensationalism gets engagement and it also provides an opportunity to deepen the conversation with more context which Scott does in this episode.


Order Troscriptions: https://www.troscriptions.com/?rfsn=3...


Discount code BLACKBURN to save 10%


My website: www.matt-blackburn.com


Mitolife products: www.mitolife.co


Music by Nicholas Jimenez: https://spoti.fi/4cte2nD


#RogueStateofMind #methyleneblue #health


methylene bluehow to use methylene bluedebunking methylene blue fears w dr scott sherr rsom ep 314dr scott sherr debunking methylene bluedr scott sherr debunking methylene blue feardr scott sherr matt blackburndr scott sherr matt blackburn methylene bluedr scott sherr troscriptionsmethylene blue the magic blue pilldr scott sherr methylene bluedr scott sherr methylene blue myths media hype and the truthdr scott sherr methylene blue mythsrestore your mitochondria with methylene bluedr scott sherr a guide to methylene bluemethylene blue debunked
