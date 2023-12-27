Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shocking Truth about Israel leaving Gaza!
channel image
Brachaim's
134 Subscribers
120 views
Published 2 months ago

I was there before 2005 and have seen how beautiful the land was there .....until...the evil, the hate of a people who call themselves "palestinian"  against the yahudi people, destroyed that beautiful build up to a most fruitful land , which then the Yahudim were  under pressure of the west to give  to the "palestians" who are none but the Yahudim who lived in that part of Yah's land are the true palestinians before the false "palestinians" took it over.

Keywords
hatredtrue palestiniansland before 2005fruitful landfalse palestinians destroyedagainst jews

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket