Shocking Truth about Israel leaving Gaza!

I was there before 2005 and have seen how beautiful the land was there .....until...the evil, the hate of a people who call themselves "palestinian" against the yahudi people, destroyed that beautiful build up to a most fruitful land , which then the Yahudim were under pressure of the west to give to the "palestians" who are none but the Yahudim who lived in that part of Yah's land are the true palestinians before the false "palestinians" took it over.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.