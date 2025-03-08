First Chinese Flying Electric Cars by 2026?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chinese electric car manufacturer XPeng plans to be the first in the world to launch mass production of flying cars in 2026, CEO He Xiaopeng announced.
We’re integrating AI with vehicle control to create a next-gen flight control system for flying cars, He Xiaopeng said.
By 2026, XPeng also plans to introduce fully autonomous parking, thus outpacing global rivals.