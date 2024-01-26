A Thought Exercise

America is in a crisis of almost unimaginable complexity and scale of evil.
Elections have consequences.
Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
Think about where we would be if President Trump had not decided to return to save the republic.
We the people do have a choice.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3345: Waking America Up To The Crisis (26 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v49gxio-episode-3345-waking-america-up-to-the-crisis.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.