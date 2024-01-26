Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Thought Exercise
Son of the Republic
America is in a crisis of almost unimaginable complexity and scale of evil.

Elections have consequences.

Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

Think about where we would be if President Trump had not decided to return to save the republic.

We the people do have a choice.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3345: Waking America Up To The Crisis (26 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v49gxio-episode-3345-waking-america-up-to-the-crisis.html

