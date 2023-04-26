⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 26, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 April 2023)

Part I

The AFof the RU Federation continue the SMO.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation & artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on mapower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Kislovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region).

💥 More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AF of UKR were thwarted near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masyutovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, RU Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the AF of UKR close to Makeyevka, Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Seversk (DPR).

💥 Moreover, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were annihilated near Torskoye (DPR) and Chernopopovka (LPR).

💥 Up to 65 UKRroops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one pick-up truck, one motor vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting against AFU units and mercenaries in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops and units of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments to liberate the city in this area, foiling the enemy's attempts to counter attacks on the northern and southern flanks.

💥 Close to Artyomovskoye, Bogdanovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), air strikes and artillery fire of the Yug Group of Forces have hit units of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 5th Air Assault Brigade of the UKR Armed Forces.

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 4 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 59 firing missions.

💥 During the day, the enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, and one British-made L118 howitzer. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery fire of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye direction), and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).

💥 Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been put down near Sladkoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ During the day, the enemy's losses in these directions have amounted to 25 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

Also, ammunition depots of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed near Shevchenko and Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated during the day.

💥 In addition, one Ukrainian Zoopark counter-battery radar station was destroyed near Lvovo (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 93 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 127 areas during the day.

💥 Two command and control posts of AFU special operations forces near Velikiy Island (Kherson region) have been neutralised.

💥 Air defence forces have downed one Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Veletenskoye (Kherson region), as well as 16 HIMARS projectiles.

💥 Also during the day, 12 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Vodyanoye, Novoandreyevka, Olginka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonoarmeyskoye, Grozovoye (Zaporozhye region), Obryvka, Kazachyi Lageri, Proletarka (Kherson region), Rubezhnoye and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 412 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,861 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,858 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,094 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,663 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,777 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.