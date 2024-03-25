BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Musician, 'SHAMAN' - Released a Short Song in Honor of those who Died on 22 March 2024, after the Attack in Moscow - He Performed a Concert at Crocus City Hall only days before
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 03/25/2024

Russian musician Shaman released a short song in honor of those who died on 22 March 2024 in a terrorist attack in Moscow.

Shaman's real name is Yaroslav Dronov.He performed a Concert at Crocus City (Concert) Hall only days before, on March 11th. YouTube has a song from that performance. IMO the attack was delayed, and was originally set to interfere with the Russian Election, held on March 11-15th. Link at bottom to his song performed there if interested.The day of the attack, a band named 'Picnic' was to perform.He was voted Russia's Musician of the Year a little while back.His description with this 'Full' song at this channel listed.  Cynthia

"We mourn the loss of life and pray for the health of the survivors.

It is impossible to understand, accept, or comprehend what happened. It hurts so much that I don't even have the strength to scream. It hurts all of us. The whole country is hurting.

On the day of our national mourning for the victims of the inhumane terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, I want to honor the memory of all those who died with a song that I wrote yesterday."

This song at his YT channel... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qN5idnVLog&t=0s&ab_channel=SHAMAN

Link to a part of Shaman's performance at "Crocus City Hall, March 11, 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-HpK7SLi_o&ab_channel=%D0%90%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BA%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%B9


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy