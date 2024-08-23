© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
* Who was the patsy talking to in Europe?
* Did President Trump’s would-be assassin work for NATO — or have some NATO connection?
* What happened to his body? Why was it cremated before investigators could examine it?
READ:
◦ Trump Shooter Had Encrypted Messaging Accounts In Belgium, Germany, New Zealand
◦ Secret Service Agents Placed On Leave After Trump Assassination Attempt
Redacted News (22 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5c0b8d-what-happened-to-the-body-of-trumps-assassin-who-authorized-this-redacted-w.html