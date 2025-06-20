It's beginning to look a lot like Gaza in Tel Aviv 🔥 Now a Gag Order on Reporting Missile Strikes Inside Israel

It's beginning to look a lot like Gaza in Tel Aviv 🔥video posted today.

Cynthia...Enjoy the damage in Israel while we can. ; ) it sounds like there will be less videos in the future in Israel. Israel has just passed a new law, including jail time:

Read about it, from 7:10 PM · Jun 18, 2025 Tweet at link or most printed below: https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/1935490375147266286

Adding: a partial of the info below from Tweet @DropSiteNews:

NEW: Israel’s Military Censorship Chief Issues Gag Order on Reporting Missile Strikes Inside Israel Drop Site News has obtained and translated two newly issued censorship orders from Israel’s military censor, Kobi Mandelblit. The documents direct editors and journalists not to report the locations of missile impacts, show images of damage, or share footage of Iron Dome interceptions. Social media posts are also subject to prior approval—under threat of legal action. ➤ No reporting the locations of missile impacts or Iron Dome interceptions

➤ No publishing photos showing damage to buildings or towns

➤ Any content covering these topics must be submitted for review before publication—or risk prosecution Previously released documents list specific subjects that require prior approval. They include: ▪️ Impacts in Israeli territory ▪️ Locations of Iron Dome interceptions and details about Israel’s missile defense or munition stockpiles ▪️ Military plans and troop movements ▪️ Intelligence on Iranian threats ▪️ Evacuation of military bases or the readiness of Israeli forces ▪️ Israel’s relations with regional or international allies The move comes as Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced on X that he coordinated with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to expand enforcement of censorship directives. “After we shut down Al Jazeera and Al Mayadeen,” Karhi wrote, he worked to apply the military censor’s orders to “additional foreign networks” and praised the gag order as a step to “stop the lawlessness.” He warned that any violations would be “harshly” enforced by Israeli police. English translations below. The original Hebrew documents are attached for reference. (go to link to view)

Document 1

(Top-Left Letterhead - IDF Censorship Order)

To: Editors in Chief Contact List

Subject: “Operation Rising Lion” – Censorship Guidelines for the Media Concerning Impacts in the Israeli Home Front

1. As part of the confrontation against Iran, and considering the gravity of the situation, stricter procedures are required when regarding reports, especially in public channels and on live broadcasts, concerning impacts of missiles and unmanned flying vehicles in the Israeli home front.

2. In light of the above, and in addition to the routine communication [between media outlets and the Military Censorship, I] found it appropriate to elaborate on the Censorship’s policy in this area, the purpose of which is prevention of assistance to the enemy during wartime, which constitutes substantial harm to the security of the state.

3. Accordingly, one must avoid publishing the following:

A. Location of the Attack

➤ There’s a distinction between security and civilian sites. Photographing hits on security sites or their vicinity is prohibited.

➤ It is forbidden to set up quadcopters or mounted cameras filming coverage of the area of the impact.

➤ In civilian sites in the vicinity of military facilities it is forbidden to broadcast the exact address of the impact.

B. Interceptions

➤ Do not publish images or footage of interceptors launched from air defense batteries.

➤ Do not publish interceptions or direct impacts by missiles or other flying objects on buildings or the ground.

➤ Do not broadcast from the vicinity of air defense batteries – do not expose the location of the batteries.

4. Obviously publishing or echoing footage published on social media is not approved prior to it undergoing review by The Censorship. I’ll take the opportunity to note such videos are sometimes “Fake News” by the enemy.

5. This constitutes a dedicated guide, and it is to be regarded as complementary to previously existing guidelines and the list of topics that require submission to The Censorship for review.

6. Please brief your staff, particularly the news desk and field reporters.

Sincerely,

Kobi Mandelblit,

Chief Censor, IDF

More:

