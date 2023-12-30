All government leaders follow the script...

“Yes, Russia is complicit in the Great Reset.” “Yes, Russia is part of the sustainable development revolution.” “No, Putin did not ban 5G. Sorry about that.” Obama paid the Iranians billions not to get involved. Egypt and Jordan shoot down Houthi missiles! These leaders don`t give a shit about the Palestinians, or even their own people. Every leader was complicit in injecting their own people with the covid bioweapon, they want docile, obedient slaves.

