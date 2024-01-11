Alex Jones Full Show 1/10/24 w/ Jack Posobiec

Trump Warns of Economic Crash, Hunter Biden Flees Congress, Public Schools Closed to House Illegals, Secretary of Defense Still Missing! — FULL SHOW 1/10/24. Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how World War III with Russia will be provoked by NATO in Poland, and how violence will be unleashed across the United States as the 2024 election approaches. Next, Alex Rosen of Predator Poachers joins Alex Jones live in-studio to reveal his latest videos. And in the final hour, Congresswoman MTG and General Michael Flynn join Alex Jones to discuss Biden's crackhead son and failing administration.

