Blinken Caught in the Headlights

Once again, the Biden Administration is lurching towards World War III. It is a world war that could easily be avoided because we are funding both of the protagonists, the Ukraine and Israel. A defunding of both would end wars in both places and bring people to the peace table. But for some reason, that is not the goal.