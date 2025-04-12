BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
False Prophets I'm Passing Over This Passover 4-11-25@12:59 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
75 views • 5 months ago

***Please note in this word given False Prophets I'm Passing Over This Passover 4-11-25@12:59 PM when the Lord Jesus Christ said PURIM was on the 27-28 March but then I said (min 18:36) say "Father, when you say that the time of PASSOVER was closer tothe 27-28 of March, I misread it. It should have been Purim. I did immediately correct this in the PDF. when it was released***

A word from Father God concerning the 3 days of darkness and the changes made to calendars.

1 Corinthians 5:7-8

7 Purge out therefore the old leaven, that ye may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us:

8 Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.

Ministry Website:

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

passoverfalse prophets3dod
